Open House Held For I-35 Corridor Feedback

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday evening, Northland residents could share their input with officials who are designing plans for the I-35 Corridor at an open house.

It was hosted by MNDOT and the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council.

The open house shared project details while also letting the public contribute to how the interstate can be re-imagined.

The area they’re focusing on is the 14-mile stretch of i-35 that begins in the Midway Township on County Road 61 through Duluth’s 26th Avenue East.

There’s a lot of factors being considered, including safety and accessibility for drivers, trucks, buses, bikes, and pedestrians.

“We’ve heard a lot tonight about the different needs of the corridor, and there’s many,” Angie Bersaw, a transportation planner with Bolton & Menk, said. “There’s needs for freight traffic to move efficiently through, vehicle traffic, people want to be able to walk and bike safely across the corridor. We’ve heard needs about future land uses and development in the area. We’ve heard needs about people wanting to ride transit through the area. There’s a lot of different issues and needs we’re trying to balance.”

The plans will be drawn up next year, with the review and approval process starting in the second half of 2023.

You can share feedback by taking a survey at dsmic.org/i35.