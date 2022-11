St. Scholastica Men’s Hoops Holds Off Northwestern for 1st Win of the Season

CSS (1-1) will next host Concordia (MN) on Saturday at 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholatica men’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday, topping Northwestern 70 to 62.

The Saints were led by Noah Winesett who had 26 points in the victory.

