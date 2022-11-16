The Social House Doubling In Size With Second Location In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — After 3 years of being in Hermantown, The Social House restaurant is doubling in size with a second location in Canal Park.

The breakfast restaurant is taking over the old Famous Dave’s location after those owners moved from Canal Park to Hermantown.

The Social House’s new restaurant will have the same hours as the original and same made from scratch food, with a few changes. They’ll also have a full bar and outdoor patio, as well as free parking in the wintertime.

Ownership says they had plans of starting a second location for about a year and luckily, Famous Dave’s reached out saying they thought they’d be a great fit for their location.

“Nothing down there that’s you know competes with us in breakfast wise, you know outside like the hotels maybe. But for us it’s a great location. You know it doesn’t come around very often you get a spot of that size in Canal Park. So, were you know being here my entire life it’s really exciting. It’s a dream come true,” said Owner of The Social House, Matt “Bert” Berthiaume.

While there is no opening date as of right now, they are hopeful to have their doors opened by the spring of 2023.