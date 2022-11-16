UMD Men’s Hockey Looks to End Road Woes at Western Michigan

UMD has struggled on the road as they only have a 1-3 record.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldog men’s hockey team will hit the road this upcoming weekend to face Western Michigan.

UMD is coming off a weekend in which they would split with Omaha at home.

All-time the Bulldogs have gotten the best of the Broncos as they boast a 26-14-3 record against them.

But this season, UMD has struggled on the road as they only have a 1-3 record.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin knows it won’t be easy given this year’s struggles sprinkled in with Lawson Arena already being a hostile environment.

“A lot of different names, a lot of familiar names but they play the same way. Obviously it’s a tough building, fun place to play. They feed off their crowd. So you have to go in and try to take that away. We know their going to come hard, have to be prepared to make plays under pressure. Same thing we talk about a lot of weekends. It’ll be a fast paced game forsure,” said Sandelin.

Game time is a little later on Friday with puck drop scheduled at 8:07 pm.