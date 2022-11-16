UMD Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Parkside for Home-Opening Win

After trailing by eight at the half, UMD would outscore Parkside 44 to 31 in the 2nd half.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team come from behind against Parkside on Wednesday, defeating the Rangers 68 to 63.

The Bulldogs were led by Brooke Olson who had 23 points in the victory.

UMD (2-1) will next play at St. Cloud State on November 22nd.