Aitkin Co. Sheriff Tells Newspaper That Carlton Man Died Of Accidental Drowning

MCGREGOR, Minn. — The Aitkin County Sheriff told the Duluth News Tribune on Thursday that Lucas Dudden’s cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Dudden’s family originally said they suspected foul play, but the sheriff said on Thursday that there are no signs of it.

His father said he accepted the autopsy results, but doesn’t fully understand how this could happen to his son.

Dudden drowned in shallow water, with the sheriff adding that he may have fallen in and caught immersion hypothermia.

The complete autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.