Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership

CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet.

Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past.

The shop temporary closed this last August while the new owners got ready to take over the place. The restaurant just recently opened back up a few weeks ago and the owners say the community has been highly responsive and happy to show their support to them.

“People may have formed different opinions based off of past ownership. But we are new owners, it’s the same but new company and we want you to know that we are here for the community, we definitely are here for the community. We want to serve great food, we want people that are gonna be happy, and when people think of dinner, we want them to think of us,” said Lamont Hines, co-owner of the shop.

Casino Pizza & Subs Shop new owners say they will be keeping some of the same recipes, but will also add a few new items, giving the menu their own touch.

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.