Coffee Conversation: Hermantown High School Presents “Elf the Musical”

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf the Musical takes the stage at Hermantown High School.

Two performers, Lily Meichsner and Jillian Jaros of Hermantown, joined FOX21 on Thursday to preview the show.

You can see it live at Hermantown High School November 17 & 19, 2022 – 7pm.