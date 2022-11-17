Coffee Conversation: Victory Chorus to hold “Celebration of Song”

DULUTH, Minn — The Victory Chorus is having its “Celebration of Song” to recognize the completion of its first session for 2022.

The Victory Chorus is a dementia-friendly choir made up of people living with memory loss, their care partners or loved ones, and volunteer singers from the community.

On Thursday, Victory Chorus Music Director, Beth Kaiser, joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the event.

The concert is taking place Sunday, November 20th, at 2 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Congregation of Duluth.

The fall session is the first opportunity they’ve been able to meet as a chorus since the beginning of the pandemic, March 2020.