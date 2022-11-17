Downtown Computer Launches Security System at Bentleyville

DULUTH, Minn.–Eagle eyes are coming back to ‘Bentleyville Tour of Lights’ for a second year in a row to help deter any Grinches trying to steal Christmas down at Bayfront.

Downtown Computer is once against donating a multi-camera security system throughout Bayfront Park during the Tour of Lights. The cameras record and can be accessed remotely 24-7.

The partnership between Bentleyville and Downtown Computer was formed last year after multiple incidents of vandalism and theft in 20-18 and 20-19.

Bentleyville Founder, Nathan Bentley, said, “So we’d like to let the public know that they’re going to be safe and sound down here as well as try and keep the vandalism to absolutely a minimum or none whatsoever is what our goal is here with nick from downtown computer”.

Downtown Computer President, Nicholas Mancini said, “From the surveillance to keep us safe, to the point of sale to help folks get the good that they came here to remember the park by, we’re really here to help with that”.

Bentleyville’s opening night is this Saturday. Santa will even be there, skydiving into Bayfront Park at 5:00 p.m.