Dubh Linn Brew Pub Ready To Host World Cup Parties

DULUTH, Minn. – World Cup excitement is building at Dubh Linn Brew Pub in downtown Duluth, as the crew there gets ready to host watch parties on the big screen.

The fun starts Monday at 1 p.m. when the United States takes on Whales.

This is the 4th year the pub has celebrated the World Cup by opening up at special times to show the games live.

“It’s good energy, it’s very exciting. People have a really good time,” said Michael Maxim, owner of Dubh Linn Brew Pub, which has been operating for 17 years. “It’s only every 4 years, so you get this energy in the air and every game, you don’t even have to have a team you necessarily are rooting for, every game the intensity is there, playoffs in anything are pretty exciting.”

Dubh Linn’s pool tables, darts, shuffleboard and food will all be available.