Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey Eager for New Season After Section Title Appearance in 2022

Denfeld's first game is November 26th at home versus International Falls.

DULUTH, Minn.- This week marked the first time local area boys hockey teams were allowed to take the ice for their first practices.

One of the teams eager to get going was Duluth Denfeld.

Just last season they made an appearance in the Section 7A championship, falling to Hermantown.

This year, the Hunters are excited to get back at it as they return senior forward Andy Larson as well as Kaden Postal and Nick Mcgillvary.

Head Coach Dale Jago says it’ll be a mixture of veterans and youth to lead the Hunters this year.

“The better thing is some of our guys did so they know what it takes to make the section final but to advance from there it’s a tall order. So, we’re hitting the reset button. Changing a bunch of things within our team, how we play on every zone. Yeah it’s just refreshing to see some new faces and this group works really hard so I’m excited,” said Jago.

Senior forward Andy Larson agrees with his coach and says their hard work will show in the first couple weeks of the season.

“Just working hard, becoming a team. We’ve been with each other all off-season so we know everyone. There’s really no excuse for not knowing each other and becoming a team,” added Larson.

