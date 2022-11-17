Final Countdown to Apply for MN School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Grants

DULUTH, Minn. — School buses across the nation are adapting hi-tech eyes and shifting their lens’ to catch drivers who fail to abide by school bus stop signs.

In Minnesota, there’s actually a School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Grant, but time is running out for schools to apply.

This year alone, the Minnesota Department of Pubic Safety has awarded over 5,000 school buses with stop-arm cameras.

Picture this; a school bus with its red lights on and flashing, the stop sign extended – signaling a traffic stop.

However, a car strolls right through it. This is one example of a stop-arm violation. If charged, that driver can see a minimum fine of $500.

School bus drivers across the region report seeing these incidents occur. Now, many have the footage to back up the reports.

Hermantown and Duluth Public Schools say their buses face the issue too.

Both schools applied for the grants — Hermantown approved, Duluth still waiting to hear back.

Wisconsin no exception, the Superior School District tells us they’ve turned in at least three different violators to police within the last two weeks.

Minnesota state legislators approved 14.7 million dollars for the Stop-Arm Camera Project.

Applications for grants are now in review and another application process is pending.

Schools have until Tuesday, November 22 to apply.

To view the application, click here.