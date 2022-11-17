Give to the Max Day: Duluth Children’s Museum

DULUTH, Minn.–If you live in Minnesota, you’ve probably gotten a few emails today from nonprofits promoting the 14th annual Give to the Max Day in the state.

More than 350 million dollars have been raised over the years and 14 thousand organizations have benefited from this day of giving. Locally, one of the groups taking part in the fundraising campaign is the Duluth Children’s Museum. Its goal for the day is to raise 10 thousand dollars or more.

The President and CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum, Cameron Kruger, said, “All of the proceeds from Give to The Max day go to supporting, providing new interactive experiences. We provide over 350 scholarship memberships every single year to families in need. It supports all the day-to-day operations so that we can be here for the kids who need us the most”.

The Children’s Museum reached more than 40 percent of its goal by noon today. Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank reached 50 percent of its goal by four this afternoon.

Statewide, Give Minnesota, the operator of Give to the Max Day, says roughly $23 million dollars or about 50 percent of is goal has been reached.

You can still donate to the charities of your choice through midnight.