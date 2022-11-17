Mountain Iron-Buhl Advances to 9-Man State Championship Game for First Time Since 1972

MIB will next play Spring Grove in the state championship game on December 3rd. Kick-off is at 10:03 AM.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The magical season will continue for the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team after they defeated Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 36 to 15 in the state semifinals on Thursday.

The Rangers were led by quarterback Asher Zubich who had four total touchdowns in the game.

Thursday’s win also marked the 100th career victory for head coach Dan Zubich.

