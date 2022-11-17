Vitta Pizza’s 2nd Location Opens Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — Good news for Neapolitan pizza lovers, Vitta Pizza is opening its second location on Central Entrance Friday.

The business says it’s been a labor of love for a year. The new spot is identical to the one in Canal Park, with the same menu and what it describes as “60s modern decor.”

If you order online, you can pick up your pie in the store or drive-thru window.

From tomorrow until the 26th, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will then extend its hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.