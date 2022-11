Christmas City Of The North Parade, ‘Light Up The Plaza’ Kick Off Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of people lined up along Superior Street Friday night for the 64th annual Christmas City Of The North Parade. And before the parade kicked off, Minnesota Power hosted its “Light Up The Plaza” event, which included turning on the big tree. Check out those highlights in the video above, and see a montage of moments from the parade in the video below.