Coffee Conversation: “Drinksgiving Returns” Comedy Show at Zeitgeist

DULTUH, Minn. — Renegade Improv’s “Drinksgiving Returns” will take place at Zeitgeist November 23.

The show is a mix of live and filmed sketch comedy, improvisation, and special guests that tell a new story each time.

The Fabulous Dik and Flip the turkey joined FOX21 on Friday’s morning newscast.

Local performers will take stage at Zeitgeist’s Teatro Zuccone, November 23 (8-11pm.)

Tickets are $20 and can be found on the Zeitgeist website.