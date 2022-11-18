DULUTH: Free Parking at Christmas City of the North Parade

DULUTH, Minn. — City of Duluth to offer free parking at annual Christmas City of the North Parade.

The annual Christmas City of the North Parade is returning for its 6th decade in the northland.

It’s going to be all of the holiday fixings rolled into one big event — and good news for those attending, the city says there will be plenty of free parking options.

Starting at 5pm, parade participants and spectators can park free-of-cost at a range of lots and ramps, listed below.

· Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street

· Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street

· Civic Center Ramp—410 W. First Street

· Tech Village Ramp—10 E. First Street

· HART Ramp—122 E. Superior Street

· Medical District Ramp—302 E. First Street

· Fitger’s—600 E. Superior Street

· Phoenix Parking Lot—98 N. 4th Ave West

· St. Luke’s Hospital Ramp—1010 E. First Street

· St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot—119 N. 12th Ave East

In addition to the ramps, parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30pm.

The parade is taking place Friday, November 18 from 6:30 to 8pm. The route starts in front of Fitger’s at 6th Avenue East and Superior Street and continues along Superior Street to 4th Avenue West.