Former Duluth Central High School Demolition to Make Way for Development

DULUTH, Minn. — The long goodbye to Duluth Central High School picked up steam this week.

Crews and equipment began demolition on Monday. The former school complex is being torn down as part of the deal that sold the property to a developer over the summer.

The site has 77 acres, and the district has sold the front of the property overlooking the lake, while keeping some for the district.

Dave Spooner, Facilities Manager of Duluth Public Schools said, “The backside of the property, we kept twenty-two acres, and we renovated one building that will become facilities. And we’re building a new building, district services center, and a new transportation building. So, we’re retaining that, the very back section of the property, and the front half, the fifty-five acres, we’re selling to the client.”

While the tear-down of the building began this week, gutting of the inside started about 2 months ago. That included not only carefully getting rid of any materials that could present a problem to the environment, but also salvaging iconic pieces of the interior.

The long-empty school still had things that brought special memories, and many former graduates asked for them.

“Take some of the items from the building, all the items that were requested, like the center of the basketball gym floor, and things like that. They have been removed and are awaiting pick-up by the individuals that had made that request. We know this is a transition for people, and we know that sometimes transitions can be hard. But it’s important for us to move forward as a school district and as a community,” said John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools.

The decision to shut down and sell Central was made years before Magas came on board as the Superintendent. The project manager says the demolition company’s goal is to recycle 50% of the debris being torn down.

It is expected to take another 6 to 7 weeks to complete the flattening of what was once Duluth’s 3rd public high school.