Legacy Fund Awards 11.4M to Minnesota Parks and Trails

DULUTH, Minn. — 14 Minnesota parks and trails getting a new look, thanks to the Legacy Fund.

$11.4 million has been dished out by the fund to help enhance 14 regional parks and trails.

Locally, the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Marten Trail received nearly $1.5 million dollars.

The trail is located between Irving neighborhood and Jay Cooke State Park.

It includes an existing 3.3 mile long pedestrian trail, historic rail bed, with access points directly to the St. Louis River.

According to the City of Duluth website, potential plans with the funds will be to:

Improve accessibility. Construct the future segments of the trail. Install comprehensive wayfinding and interpretive signage.

Each year, the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission reviews applications for upgrades to designated parks and trails, which are then forwarded to legislature for approval.

Since its creation in 2014, the commission has awarded more than $72 million in grants.

Here is this years full list of parks and trails awarded.

Cook County Mountain Bike Trail System – $400,000 – District 1

Duluth Waabizheshikana/Marten Trail – $1,493,434 – District 1

Mesabi Trail – $750,000 – District 1

Northerly Park-Northwest Angle – $70,000 – District 2

Detroit Lakes Detroit Mountain Recreation Area – $1,325,941 – District 3

Otter Tail County Phelps Mill County Park – $366,000 – District 3

Benton County Great River Park Complex – $797,555 – District 4

Isanti County Springvale County Park – $336,800 – District 4

Stearns County Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park – $1,175,846 – District 4

Stearns County Quarry Park & Nature Preserve – $170,250 – District 4

Redwood County Plum Creek Park – $818,539 – District 5

Sibley County Henderson Scenic Byway Regional Trail – $1,394,400 – District 5

Austin Jay C. Hormel Nature Center – $250,000 – District 6

Olmsted County Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo – $2,050,000 – District 6