Merryweather Inn Hosts Christmas Tea Parties

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas cheer is in the air at the historic Merryweather Inn with afternoon tea parties for all to enjoy.

Plenty of hot tea will of course be on hand but also apple cider, freshly baked cakes, warm scones, and sandwiches.

The mansion on East First Street in Duluth is all decked out for the holiday season too.

You don’t need to book a room to enjoy the tea parties. They’re open to the public at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until New Year’s.

“We have three different types, we have a champagne tea where you get champagne and a pot of tea, and all the finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries and everything that is delightful, we also have one without champagne and then there is one for children as well, so if you want to bring the kids, we can do that. It’s really interesting to hear everybody’s stories and what they are celebrating, and we have a lot of anniversary couples and newlyweds, and folks celebrating 85th birthday parties,” said the owner, Beth Koralia.

Tickets for the Christmas afternoon tea parties range from $30 to $65. You can book your spot on Merryweather Inn’s website. The mansion is under new ownership and has been recently renovated. The Inn has been hosting guests since 1997.