No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Cruises Past Harvard

Game Two of the series continues, Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 P.M..

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team began their series with Harvard University a Amsoil Arena, Friday night.

Anneke Linser posted two goals on the night. Katie Davis and Clara Van Wieren each added one of their own. Ashton Bell became one of only three UMD defenseman to join the 100-point club in program history after an assist, in the Bulldogs 4-0 shutout victory.

Game Two of the series continues, Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 P.M..