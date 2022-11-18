Pequot Lakes: Collision With Deer Causes Garbage Truck To Roll, Serious Injuries To Driver

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — Friday morning, a collision with deer caused a garbage truck to roll over in Pequot Lakes, causing serious injuries to the driver.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported a 50-year-old man from Brainerd was traveling southbound just after 6 a.m. on County Road 1, when 2 deer ran onto the road and hit the garbage truck he was driving.

The collision caused the truck to leave the road and roll over.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.