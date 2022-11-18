Traffic Advisory For Christmas City Of The North Parade

DULUTH, Minn. — With the annual Christmas City of the North Parade comes traffic and road closures. The Duluth Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory for those who will be in Downtown Duluth Friday night.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s at 6th Avenue East and Superior Street and will continue along Superior Street to 4th Avenue West.

The road closures will begin at 4 while parade units get ready on London Road between 10th and 14th Avenue East. Marching bands and dance groups will exit the parade route at 4th Avenue West to buses waiting on Michigan Street. Floats will dismantle in the 400 block of West Superior Street and exit the area at 5th Avenue West.

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES:

Sections of 12th and 13th Avenues East and the 1300 block of Jefferson Street will also close for parade line-up.

Superior Street from 8th Avenue East to 12th Avenue East will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m., and Superior Street from 8th Avenue East to 5th Ave West will close to traffic at 5:45 p.m.

Michigan Street will close at 6:15 p.m. to all traffic, except for buses and local residents.

Vehicles exiting Michigan Street lots and ramps during the closures will be directed to exit the area by driving south to the 5th Avenue West Off-Ramp.

Due to construction this year, vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Fitger’s Ramp and Pickwick parking lots after Superior Street closes at 5:45 p.m. Vehicles will be allowed to exit these lots until 6:30 p.m. After 6:30 p.m., vehicles parked in the Fitger’s Ramp and Pickwick lots will not be allowed to exit until the parade ends.

Downtown traffic should return to normal by approximately 8:30 p.m.

NO PARKING AREAS:

Motorists should be aware of the following no parking areas in Downtown Duluth and along London Road. Vehicles parked in these areas will be tagged and towed.

No Parking after 10:00 a.m. at posted meters in front of the Pickwick Restaurant.

No Parking after 12:00 noon at meters on the upper side of Superior Street near Fitger’s.

No Parking after 3:00 p.m. on: Both sides of London Road, from 10th Avenue East to 14th Avenue East, The upper side of London Road, from 14th Avenue East to 17th Avenue East, 12th and 13th Avenues East, from London Road to Superior Street, Jefferson Street, from 13th Avenue East to 14th Avenue East, and The Rose Garden Parking Lot.

No Parking after 4:00 p.m. on Michigan Street from 5th Avenue West to 4th Avenue West.

No Parking after 5:00 p.m. on Superior Street from 10th Avenue East to 5th Avenue West.

DTA ROUTING:

DTA buses will use 1st Street between 5th Avenue West and 3rd Avenue East for all routes.

JEFFERSON BUS LINES:

Jefferson Line Buses will have access to the Duluth Transportation Center on Michigan Street to load and unload passengers.

DETOURS:

Eastbound Superior Street traffic will be detoured at 6th Avenue West to eastbound 2nd Street. Westbound Superior Street traffic will be detoured from London Road at 14th Avenue East and from Superior Street at 12th Avenue East to westbound 3rd Street. Tenth Avenue East will close to traffic from 1st Street to Superior Street.

I-35, DECC, and CANAL PARK ACCESS:

Lake Avenue will close between 1st Street and the Interstate-35 ramps on the Lake Avenue Viaduct at 5:45 p.m. All Interstate-35 ramps at Lake Avenue will remain open during the parade but will only be accessible from the Canal Park side. Access to Canal Park, Park Point, and the DECC, will be via southbound 5th Avenue West to Railroad Street. All Interstate-35 ramps at 5th Avenue West will remain open.

ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL ACCESS:

If approaching from the east, use available routes along 3rd Street or 1st Street to access 10th Avenue East to arrive at the St. Luke’s Emergency Department located between 10th and 11th Avenue East on 2nd Street. If approaching from the west, use available routes along 2nd Street and 4th Street to access 10th Avenue East to arrive at the St. Luke’s Emergency Department located between 10th and 11th Avenue East on 2nd Street.

St. Luke’s Hospital parking is available along the street and in the parking ramp on the lower side of 1st Street, between 10th and 12th Avenues East. St. Luke’s employees should be aware of no parking restrictions starting at 3:00 p.m. on and near London Road.