UWS Women’s Hockey Snaps Two Game Skid with Shutout Win Against Northland

The Yellowjackets were led by Gaby Andreacchi and Anna Scherling who each had one goal in the victory.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s hockey team was back in the win column on Friday, shutting out Northland 2-0.

Defensively, Molly Black would pitch a shutout in net, stopping all 22 shots she saw.

UWS (4-2) will next play UW-Stevens Point on Saturday at 2 PM.