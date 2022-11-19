Campbell Lumber & Supply Hosts ‘Santa Paws’ Photo Sessions To Benefit Humane Society

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s that time of the year to get your festive family photos – and that includes your pets!

Campbell Lumber and Supply Company in Superior once again partnered up with the Douglas County Humane Society and Lady Jane Photography to host “Santa Paws.”

Pet owners of all types got a quick photo for the fridge Saturday.

“All animals are welcome. Lizards, snakes, if you have a bird, farm animals are welcomed. If you have a pet that is able and willing to come in and just be safe to get a picture taken, they’re welcome to come and get that family photo with you,” said Cheri Fitch, fundraising coordinator for the Douglas County Humane Society.

All proceeds are going toward the humane society.

Sweden Sweets and Arco Coffee Company supplied sweets, cocoa and coffee for everybody who stopped by.