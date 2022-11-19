CSS Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia to Open MIAC Play

The Saints will face-off with Hamline for another conference game, Tuesday in St. Paul. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team held their first conference game, Saturday afternoon against Concordia at home.

CSS’ Nick Carlson led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the 77-67 win.

