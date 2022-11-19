Native American Heritage Day Celebrated At Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – Native American Heritage Day was celebrated at the Duluth Depot Saturday.

In partnership with the St. Louis County Historical Society, the event saw community gathering around to learn about the history of bandolier bags and enjoy a round dance.

“A round dance, traditionally, was a mourning ceremony. The idea is that everybody that passed on in the last year or so, we’re going to be calling those spirits and being able to dance with those people one last time before they move on. Release some of that grief that we’ve been carrying around throughout the year,” explained Jaylen Strong, director of the Boys For Heritage Center Cultural Museum.

Round dances are also a social dance that everybody can join in while drummers beat their drums.

“I think the biggest thing that we’re going to try to bring to people that aren’t necessarily familiar with native cultures is just that the social gathering portion of it, and being able to share knowledge, have fun, not take anything too seriously. Showing off those differences of some of the Ojibwe people, even within the region, so we have people from Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, and people from Bois Forte as well,” Strong said.

The Depot also has a new exhibit open on bandolier bags, showing different designs of the bags, which are used for expressing family and clan connections.