Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth.

Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business up and running, but that the success simply grew out of the space he has on Tower Avenue.

O’Neil said the new location on First Street in Duluth is a win because it has a prep kitchen, professional equipment and a nice separation between guests and the food-prepping area to help take the restaurant to the next level.

The exact location hasn’t been announced yet.

O’Neil said a soft opening is getting close.