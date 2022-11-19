Superior’s Longtime Holiday Tree ‘Unhealthy’, Will Be Replaced

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior’s tree lighting ceremony next week will also be the last with the current tree outside the Superior Public Library.

Mayor Jim Paine said the tree has to come down because it has become a hazard and is unhealthier than it looks.

Paine said the city will replace the tree with a new one in its same spot.

But until then, families can enjoy next Wednesday’s lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

Mayor Paine will make some remarks and Santa will even be there with some treats and beverages.