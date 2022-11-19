UMD Women’s Hockey Wins in Dominating Fashion earning Series Sweep

Next up, UMD will play Ohio State, for the second time this season, this time on home ice. Puck drop is set for 3 PM both Friday and Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team hosted Harvard University in Game Two, Saturday afternoon at Amsoil.

UMD’s Maggie Flaherty netted the Bulldogs first two goals, followed by Mary-Kate O’Brien and Danielle Burgen’s first career goals. Gabbie Hughes, Kylie Hanley, Naomi Rogge, Anneke Linser and Katie Davis each posted a goal.

The Bulldogs dominated the Crimson winning 9-0 to earn the sweep.

Next up, UMD will play Ohio State, for the second time this season, this time on home ice. Puck drop is set for 3 PM both Friday and Saturday.