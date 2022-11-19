UWS Men’s Hockey Falls Late in Conference Match-Up

The Yellowjackets will next hit the road for a non-conference match with Marian, Tuesday at 4 PM.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s hockey team hosted their second WIAC opponent in as many days, welcoming in UW-Stout, Saturday evening.

Tristian Therrien netted the only goal for UWS. The Blue-Devils scored two in the second period and two more in the third to pull out the 4-1 victory.

