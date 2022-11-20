Scouts Sell Christmas Wreaths To Spread Cheer, Raise Money For Troop 9

DULUTH, Minn — The holidays are here and if you’re looking for some festive decor, Duluth’s Troop 9 has you covered.

The scouts were out this weekend at Mount Royal Market offering a variety of wreaths to shoppers and those walking by.

Proceeds will go directly to funding troop activities throughout the year and scouts say they appreciate the community coming out to support them, especially around the giving season.

Mike Martin, a Life Scout with Troop 9 says, “It fits the season. People are out looking for wreaths and we’re right here.”

“I feel like it helps build confidence. Just going out and talking to random people.” Russell Hill who is also a Life Scout commented.

If you couldn’t make it out today, the scouts say they’ll be back next weekend, and you can find more information on their website: https://troop9duluthmn.wixsite.com/troop9/calendar-announcements