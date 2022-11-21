Christmas Trees Waiting for a Home at Local Market

DULUTH, Minn. — There’s always a debate about whether artificial trees or real ones are better, but if you like the real deal, a market for them just popped up in Duluth.

For the 6th year-in-a-row, Emmanuel Evergreens has set up shop on Grand Avenue in Duluth’s Norton Park.

It is a wonderland for anyone who thinks a live tree is the only way to go. There are a variety of tree types available, but Balsam reigns supreme.

You might think finding trees is simple, but this year has been a little tougher.

“These are all Minnesota grown trees. I’d say the majority of our trees come right out of Cambridge, which seems far, but it’s not. So far this year, that’s all the trees we’ve gotten. Sometimes we’ll get them from different farmers in Wisconsin. Honestly, this year there is such a tree shortage, that some of our tree farmers have cut us down and said they can’t give us any. And so, we actually, my husband Darren who runs this with me, he’s called over thirty different local farmers begging for more trees, and they’re not to be had. There is a definite shortage this year. We are down, beyond, lower that what we normally like to sell. So those first people that come, are going to be the lucky ones,” explained Kimberly Powell, founder and owner.

The lot opened over the weekend and will stay open 7 days a week until the trees run out, which usually takes about 3 to 4 weeks.