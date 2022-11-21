CHUM Gives Out Bags of Thanksgiving Fixings to Local Families

CHUM is doing another give away on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. — Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but there was already a lot of gratitude Monday in Duluth.

It came in the form of appreciation for a complete Thanksgiving meal that includes everything but a little elbow grease and time in the kitchen.

The bags with meal fixings were passed out by the CHUM Food Shelf on a first come, first serve basis to those who need help getting a feast for their families.

CHUM will pass out a total of 300 bags, and they are definitely appreciated.

Mike Young said, “Oh, oh, it helps a lot man. It helps a lot. So, I’m really grateful. Who are you going to share this meal with? Oh, I’m going to share it with all my friends, and family.”

Passing out complete meals has become a long-standing CHUM tradition. The concept is pretty simple. On Thanksgiving, everyone should be able to gather around their own meal.

Scott Van Daele, Director of Distributive Services at CHUM said, “We just sort of feel, we’ve done it for a really, really long time, and we feel everybody deserves to have the same thing that everybody else has, regardless of where you live or how much you make, or where you work. Everybody deserves to have a good thanksgiving dinner.”

So what exactly is in the bag? Well, just turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, applesauce, mixed fruit, macaroni and cheese, potatoes, canned cream of mushroom soup, and of course, gravy!