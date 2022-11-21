Dubh Linn Hosts World Cup Viewing Parties

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a lively environment to watch the World Cup with some fellow soccer fans, one watering hole in downtown Duluth has you covered with several screens.

The Dubh Linn Brew Pub kicked off its World Cup watch party Monday afternoon as the United States took on Wales.

This is the fourth year the pub has celebrated the World Cup by opening up at special times to show the games live.

The brewpub also has pool tables, darts, shuffleboard, food, and of course beer.

We caught up with one fan who was happy to kick off his week with the excitement of the game.

“My buddies invited me down here today, good crowd happening,” Eric Rice, a fan, said. “World Cup day one for USA, it’s a blast to be part of the world community of soccer and I’m just down here for fun.”

You can check Dubh Linn’s Facebook page to keep up with the World Cup watch party schedule.