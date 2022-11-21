Duluth Artist Designs Billboards as Part of Timberwolves “Own Every Canvas” Campaign

Moira's hard work can be found near Grand Avenue, the Bong Bridge, and lastly by Central Entrance.

DULUTH, Minn- Duluth resident Moira Villiard is one of three artists from across the state that were picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves to create original art pieces set to be displayed on billboards in Duluth, Mankato, and Rochester.

It’s all a part of the Timberwolves “own every canvas” campaign which was tipped off with the team unveiling their new city edition uniforms, that combine art and sport.

Villiard says she saw connections between the Northland and the designs she worked on.

“In the design with the Wolf, having that kind of slight illusion to Ojibwe culture, which is kind of my background. It was really something I was looking forward to doing. And then with my work around town, I’ve been doing these community fish painting things. If you see my murals around town, I’ll bring hundreds of people together just to paint their own fish for a piece of public art. So just to be able to do the fish that are becoming a signature and my art around here, that was cool,” said Villiard.

From an organizational standpoint, Mike Grahl says it was important to incorporate Duluth into the campaign.

“Duluth is vibrant in terms of the art in which it’s represented in that community. But, also the infinity for Timberwolves basketball. For us that’s a starting point, Duluth was a place that we wanted to identify a creator to put something out in the world. The entire platform is built around celebrating creatives and it’s opporunity. There’s many many creatures that already have a brilliant stage and a platform and it’s an opportunity for us to identify artists that we can create some potential opportunities for as well. Or just showcase beautiful work that we can amplify in different ways,” said Grahl.

