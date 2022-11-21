Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.

“My initial reaction is sadness. Sadness for the community but also sadness for the greater queer community as a whole. That feels very targeted,” said Nicole.

Nicole is also an executive board member of the Duluth Superior Pride Committee. She says having a safe place where everyone can gather is very important.

“I feel safe at the Flame. I love the Flame. I trust the Flame. I trust my security staff at the Flame. We have an excellent security force that scans everyone with a metal detector at the doors,” said Nicole.

The Colorado Springs killings happened early on Sunday morning, which was Transgender Day of Remembrance. A day that’s been set aside since 1999. Its purpose is to remember those trans people who have been killed simply because of who they are.

Nicole is hopeful that everyone can be safe from gun violence in the future but is well aware of the dangers the LGBTQ+ community still faces. Safety in the broader sense and trying to protect whether or not continues to be a problem for the communities.