UMD Football’s Brent Laing Invited to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The game is January 28th in Pasadena, California.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD standout offensive lineman Brent Laing will get to represent the Bulldogs one last time.

As Laing received an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The game is known as the premier postseason all-star game for any draft eligible college football player.

Laing will also be the first Bulldog ever to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The game is January 28th in Pasadena, California.