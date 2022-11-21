UMD Women’s Hockey Stays at #7 in Poll, Hughes Named WCHA Forward of the Week

In other Bulldog news, forward Gabbie Hughes earned the WCHA forward of the week honor for her efforts in the Harvard series.

DULUTH, Minn.- After another weekend sweep, the UMD women’s hockey team stays put once again at number seven this week in the USCHO poll.

UMD outscored Harvard 13 to nothing over the weekend as they improved to 11-5 on the season.

The graduate senior had six points total, one goal and five assists.