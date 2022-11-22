‘Abusive Clergy List’ Released By Catholic Diocese Of Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Superior released its list late Tuesday of “abusive clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.”

The list of 23 names comes after three clergy file reviews over the past year, including one by an independent security consulting firm, according to Dan Blank, the director of administrative services at the diocese, in a written statement released at 5 p.m.

“I want to express my deepest apology and sympathy to all victims, survivors, and the family members who suffered with them,” according to Most Rev. James P. Powers. Bishop of Superior. “While most of the allegations in the list are more than 30 years old, I know that the wounds caused by abuse are as fresh as if the abuse happened yesterday. I understand that the publication of this list may reopen those wounds and I sincerely apologize. It is my hope and prayer that making this list public will bring healing.”

Of the 23 priests named, 20 are dead and none are active in ministry, according the Bishop Powers.

“I wish we could go back in time and undo all of the hurt and pain, the sins of the past. But we cannot,” said Bishop Powers. “What we can do is learn from the past and do everything in our power to never repeat the abuse. I firmly believe that the Diocese of Superior is clearly on the right path in protecting our children.”

Tuesday’s news of abuse comes after the State of Wisconsin announced in April 2021 that an independent state-wide review about sexual abuse cases stemming from clergy and faith leaders. It also comes after Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul visited Superior to encourage victims to come forward.

Victims of clergy abuse are urged to report abuse to local law enforcement and Kathy Drinkwine, Diocesan Coordinator of Assistance at (cell) 715-718-1110, (office) 715-394-0216, and (email) kdrinkwine@catholicdos.org.

The Diocese of Superior has 103 parishes and 14 Catholic schools and over 23,000 households.