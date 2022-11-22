“Best Christmas Ever” Fundraising Concert At Pier B Resorts Hotel on December 8th, 2022

DULUTH, Minn.–If you like Christmas, live music, and helping others there’s a fundraiser event happening at Pier B. Resort Hotel on December 8th, 2022.

The Laura Velvet Band and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples are hosting a fundraising concert. All proceeds will benefit “Best Christmas Ever”, the non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times.

The Director of Operations for Best Christmas Ever, Stephanie Nynas, said, “It touches your heart in a way that it’s hard to put into words. Showing up at somebody’s house knocking on the door and surprising them by giving them a gift to a family who may not have had a Christmas that year”.

The Laura Velvet Band is hoping to raise $3,000 at the concert.

Tickers are $20 at the door.

Bandmembers tell us they’re looking forward to a night of music, dancing, cocktails, and prizes.

Laura Velvet Band singer, Maija Purdy, said, “We’re just excited to give back to the community that’s been supporting us all these years and actually do something and make a difference during the holiday season”.

For more on Best Christmas Ever, how to nominate, donate, or help make a Best Christmas Ever possible for a local family you can visit the “A Laura Velvet Christmas” Facebook page or bcemovement.org.