Coffee Conversation: Rafe Carlson Presents Veterans Tribute Song

DULUTH, Minn. — Local Musician Rafe Carlson tributes his new song, A Place To Fall, to veterans and service members.

Carlson played his new song live at FOX21 and talked about the meaning behind it.

Carlson is a Duluth/Hermantown native. He went on to talk about growing up in the community and his plans moving forward.