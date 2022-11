CSS Women’s Basketball Drops to 0-4 to Start Season

The Saints will host Saint Benedict, Wednesday, November 30. Tip off is scheduled for 7 P.M..

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica women’s basketball team dropped to 0-4 on the season, after losing 75-45 against Hamline, Tuesday night at home.

