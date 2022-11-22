Dec. 8 Concert At Pier B To Benefit ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Organization

DULUTH, Minn.–If you like Christmas, live music, and helping others, there’s a fundraiser event happening at Pier B Resort Hotel on Dec. 8.

The Laura Velvet Band and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples are hosting a fundraising concert. All proceeds will benefit Best Christmas Ever, which is a non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times.

“It touches your heart in a way that it’s hard to put into words. Showing up at somebody’s house knocking on the door and surprising them by giving them a gift to a family who may not have had a Christmas that year.” said Stephanie Nynas, director of operations for Best Christmas Ever.

The Laura Velvet Band is hoping to raise $3,000 at the concert.

Tickers are $20 at the door.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger is emceeing the event.

Bandmembers say they’re looking forward to a night of music, dancing, cocktails, and prizes.

“We’re just excited to give back to the community that’s been supporting us all these years and actually do something and make a difference during the holiday season,” said Maija Purdy, a singer in the Laura Velvet Ban.

For more on Best Christmas Ever, how to nominate, donate, or help make a Best Christmas Ever possible for a local family you can visit the “A Laura Velvet Christmas” Facebook page or bcemovement.org.