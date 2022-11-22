Hermantown Boys Basketball Eyes More After State Tournament Appearance

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Anytime you can get twenty wins plus make a trip to state, that’s a reason to celebrate.

But for the Hermantown boys basketball team, they’re itching for more.

The Hawks return much of their core with the only subtraction being Michael Lau from last year’s team.

This year’s squad will look to fill his height and athleticism. But they still have plenty of scorers including Keaton Christianson.

Head Coach Andy Fenske says he hasn’t had to do much to motivate his team in the first few practices.

“All summer they were hungry and ready to get after it again. They just weren’t content with how things wrapped up with us. Any team would’ve killed to be in the spot we were in there. But, the biggest thing we got after them about was understanding that the pressure is on this season. But that just means we have something to prove. It means the expectations are set high and they’re set high by us and other teams. We’re excited to see where we’re going to be at and what kind of mentality we’re going to take in to every single drill we do and how it translates over into next week,” said Fenske.

Senior guard Keaton Christianson says this season is all about earning respect.

“Yeah we definitely have goals of dominating the area. Make sure we win the conference and win our section. Make it back to state. Earn some respect from down there from the cities teams too is definitely some of our goals heading into this year,” added Christianson.

Hermantown’s first game is December 2nd at Cloquet.