Jay Cooke State Park To Partially Close For Hunt Dec. 3-7

CARLTON, Minn. — Jay Cooke State Park will be partially closed for a special hunt taking place early in December.

The closure for a muzzleloader rifle hunt and staff decided to limit access to parts of the park to protect resources and prevent the overpopulation of deer.

In a press release from the Minnesota DNR, they say when there’s an overpopulation of deer in a park, the deer tend to feed too much on certain trees and native plants.

Occasionally the DNR will allow deer hunts as a way to protect other resources.

Areas outside of the campground, near the office, and all hiking trails will be closed to visitors beginning December 3-7. Those still planning on visiting Jay Cooke early next month should wear blaze orange or other brightly colored clothing while the hunt is going on.

There’s hunt related information on the park’s website, at the park office, and signs posted throughout the park grounds.