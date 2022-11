Superior Girls Hockey Improves to 2-0 with 5-1 Victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomie

Superior (2-0) will next host Duluth Marshall on December 1st.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls hockey team improved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday after topping Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5 to 1.

The Spartans would score five unanswered goals after giving up the 1st goal in the 1st period.

Superior (2-0) will next host Duluth Marshall on December 1st.