Vacant Superior Council Seat To Be Filled In April Special Election

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior city councilors voted Tuesday to wait until a special election in April to fill now-former councilor Warren Bender’s seat who resigned suddenly a week ago.

Bender cited a medical issue for leaving his 3rd District council seat after 15 years. He also apologized to anyone he inadvertently hurt. The letter of resignation came after a police investigation involving bender’s repeated Facebook messages to a woman he did not know. No charges were filed.

The woman who never replied to Bender did not want to be involved in a formal complaint. She said she just wanted the messages and Facebook phone calls to stop.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Paine said Tuesday that citizens can take out nominations papers and begin circulating for signatures starting Dec. 1.

“It is very rare to have a vacancy on the city council. As I expressed to them, I can only name three instances in the last 20 years. So, it’s very rare. It’s subject to the individual opinions of the councilors right now, but I think they made a wise decision to get it filled as quickly as possible and to allow the people to make that decision rather than them,” Paine said.

The council could have appointed a candidate before April’s special election. Whoever is elected then will serve Bender’s term through April 2024.